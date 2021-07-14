2021 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound Announced

The Television Academy has announced nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards, including the sound editing and mixing awards.

Los Angeles, CA (July 14, 2021)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.

The televised awards ceremony will return as a live show, following last year’s virtual presentation, at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles with a limited audience of nominees and their guests. Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS comedy The Neighborhood, will host the broadcast.

CBS will present the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Emmy nominations in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier • “One World, One People” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Steve Slanec, ADR Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor

Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor

Frank Rinella, Foley Editor

Devon Kelley, Foley Editor

Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Dan Pinder, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Lovecraft Country • “Sundown” • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor

Brett Voss, Foley Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor

R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Foley Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Discovery • “That Hope Is You (Part 1)” • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Designer

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor

Darrin Mann, Foley Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

Moira Marquis, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

The Umbrella Academy • “The End of Something” • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

John Benson, Sound Supervisor

Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor

John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor

AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor

Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor

Lodge Worster, Music Editor

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Cobra Kai • “December 19” • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor

Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor

Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor

AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor

Andres Locsey, Music Editor

Shane Bruce, Foley Artist

Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • “Snow in the Desert” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor

Craig Henighan, Sound Designer

Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist

Mythic Quest • “Everlight” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor

David Jobe, Foley Editor

Joe Deveau, Music Editor

Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist

Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Lower Decks • “No Small Parts” • Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Lucero, Sound Supervisor

James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Britt, Foley Editor

Amber Funk, Music Editor

Ted Lasso • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor

Richard David Brown, Music Editor

Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Fargo • “East/West” • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Todd Niesen, Dlalogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Parrish-Kin, Sound Effects Editor

Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

The Haunting of Bly Manor • “The Two Faces (Part Two)” • Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor

Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor

Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Coffey, Sound Editor

Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Julia Huberman, Foley Editor

Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor

Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Ben Parker, Foley Artist

The Queen’s Gambit • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix

Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor

Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor

James David Redding III, Sound Editor

Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor

Tom Kramer, Music Editor

Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist

The Underground Railroad • “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor

Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor

Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor

Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jay Jennings, Sound Designer

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor

Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist

WandaVision • “The Series Finale” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Chris Gridley, ADR Editor

Steve Orlando, Sound Designer

Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor

Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor

Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor

Jordan Myers, Sound Editor

Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor

Greg Peterson, Foley Editor

Fernand Bos, Music Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Allen v. Farrow • “Episode 2” • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Dane A. Davis, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Stephanie Flack, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jon Michaels, Dialogue Editor

Ezra Dweck, Sound Effects Editor

Ellen Segal, Music Editor

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Polygram Entertainment Present a Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Richard E. Yawn, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Rob Getty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Steven Avila, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Shawn Kennelly, Foley Editor

Michael Brake, Music Editor

Melissa Kennelly, Foley Artist

Vince Nicastro, Foley Artist

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Tim Owens, Sound Supervisor

Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor

Tom Mercer, Foley Editor

Gareth Cousins, Music Editor

Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Richard Gould, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • History • Blackfin in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The History Channel

John Moros, Sound Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Studios

The Boys • “What I Know” • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer

Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer

The Crown • “Fairytale” • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer

Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer

Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer

The Handmaid’s Tale • “Chicago” • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer

Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer

Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer

Lovecraft Country • “Sundown” • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Genius: Aretha • “Respect” • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production

Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jay Meagher, Production Mixer

Mare of Easttown • “Sore Must Be the Storm” • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions,

Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Bullock, Production Mixer

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer

Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer

Roland Winke, Production Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer

The Underground Railroad • “Chapter 1: Georgia” • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer

Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer

WandaVision • “The Series Finale” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Giles, Production Mixer

Doc Kane, ADR Mixer

Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

B Positive • “High Risk Factor” • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer

Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer

Cobra Kai • “December 19” • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer

Mike Filosa, CAS, Production Mixer

Phil McGowan, Scoring Mixer

Hacks • “Falling” • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

The Kominsky Method • “Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are” • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian Wittle, Production Mixer

Ted Lasso • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You • Apple TV+ • Thrill Hill Productions in association with Apple

Kevin O’Connell, Re-Recording Mixer

Kyle Arzt, Re-Recording Mixer

Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer

Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer

Pete Keppler, Music Mixer

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer

Roberto Fernandez, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Latham, Re-Recording Mixer

Justin Rathbun, Production Mixer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020” • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Siara Spreen, Re-Recording Mixer

Eleanor Osborne, Re-Recording Mixer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert • “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance by Jamila Woods” • CBS • CBS Studios

Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer

Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer

Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Polygram Entertainment Present a Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jeff King, Re-Recording Mixer

John Rampey, Production Mixer

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason “Frenchie” Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer

Aron Forbes, Music Mixer

Jae Kim, Production Mixer

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Life Below Zero • “The Other Side” • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Tony Crowe, Re-Recording Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • “Naples and the Amalfi Coast” • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Gibbions, Production Mixer

Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production

Lawrence Everson, Re-Recording Mixer

Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences: www.emmys.com