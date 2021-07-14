2021 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 14, 2021)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.
The televised awards ceremony will return as a live show, following last year’s virtual presentation, at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles with a limited audience of nominees and their guests. Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS comedy The Neighborhood, will host the broadcast.
Film Production in the Time of COVID
CBS will present the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The Emmy nominations in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier • “One World, One People” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
Steve Slanec, ADR Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor
Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor
Frank Rinella, Foley Editor
Devon Kelley, Foley Editor
Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Dan Pinder, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Lovecraft Country • “Sundown” • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor
- R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Discovery • “That Hope Is You (Part 1)” • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Designer
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor
Darrin Mann, Foley Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
Moira Marquis, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
The Umbrella Academy • “The End of Something” • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
John Benson, Sound Supervisor
Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor
John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor
AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor
Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor
Lodge Worster, Music Editor
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Cobra Kai • “December 19” • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor
Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor
Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor
AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor
Andres Locsey, Music Editor
Shane Bruce, Foley Artist
Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • “Snow in the Desert” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor
Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist
Mythic Quest • “Everlight” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor
David Jobe, Foley Editor
Joe Deveau, Music Editor
Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist
Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Lower Decks • “No Small Parts” • Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Lucero, Sound Supervisor
James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Britt, Foley Editor
Amber Funk, Music Editor
Ted Lasso • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Richard David Brown, Music Editor
Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Fargo • “East/West” • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Todd Niesen, Dlalogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Parrish-Kin, Sound Effects Editor
Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
The Haunting of Bly Manor • “The Two Faces (Part Two)” • Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor
Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor
Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Coffey, Sound Editor
Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Julia Huberman, Foley Editor
Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Ben Parker, Foley Artist
The Queen’s Gambit • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix
Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor
Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor
James David Redding III, Sound Editor
Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor
Tom Kramer, Music Editor
Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist
The Underground Railroad • “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor
Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor
Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor
Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jay Jennings, Sound Designer
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor
Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist
WandaVision • “The Series Finale” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Chris Gridley, ADR Editor
Steve Orlando, Sound Designer
Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor
Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor
Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor
Jordan Myers, Sound Editor
Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor
Greg Peterson, Foley Editor
Fernand Bos, Music Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Allen v. Farrow • “Episode 2” • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Dane A. Davis, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Stephanie Flack, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jon Michaels, Dialogue Editor
Ezra Dweck, Sound Effects Editor
Ellen Segal, Music Editor
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Polygram Entertainment Present a Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Richard E. Yawn, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Rob Getty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Steven Avila, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Shawn Kennelly, Foley Editor
Michael Brake, Music Editor
Melissa Kennelly, Foley Artist
Vince Nicastro, Foley Artist
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Tim Owens, Sound Supervisor
Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor
Tom Mercer, Foley Editor
Gareth Cousins, Music Editor
Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Richard Gould, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • History • Blackfin in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The History Channel
John Moros, Sound Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Studios
The Boys • “What I Know” • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer
Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer
The Crown • “Fairytale” • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer
Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer
Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer
The Handmaid’s Tale • “Chicago” • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer
Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer
Lovecraft Country • “Sundown” • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Genius: Aretha • “Respect” • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jay Meagher, Production Mixer
Mare of Easttown • “Sore Must Be the Storm” • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions,
Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Bullock, Production Mixer
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer
Roland Winke, Production Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer
The Underground Railroad • “Chapter 1: Georgia” • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer
Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer
WandaVision • “The Series Finale” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Giles, Production Mixer
Doc Kane, ADR Mixer
Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
B Positive • “High Risk Factor” • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer
Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer
Cobra Kai • “December 19” • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Mike Filosa, CAS, Production Mixer
Phil McGowan, Scoring Mixer
Hacks • “Falling” • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
The Kominsky Method • “Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are” • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Wittle, Production Mixer
Ted Lasso • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You • Apple TV+ • Thrill Hill Productions in association with Apple
Kevin O’Connell, Re-Recording Mixer
Kyle Arzt, Re-Recording Mixer
Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer
Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer
Pete Keppler, Music Mixer
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Roberto Fernandez, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Latham, Re-Recording Mixer
Justin Rathbun, Production Mixer
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020” • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Siara Spreen, Re-Recording Mixer
Eleanor Osborne, Re-Recording Mixer
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert • “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance by Jamila Woods” • CBS • CBS Studios
Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer
Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer
Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Polygram Entertainment Present a Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jeff King, Re-Recording Mixer
John Rampey, Production Mixer
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason “Frenchie” Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer
Aron Forbes, Music Mixer
Jae Kim, Production Mixer
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Life Below Zero • “The Other Side” • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Tony Crowe, Re-Recording Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • “Naples and the Amalfi Coast” • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Gibbions, Production Mixer
Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production
Lawrence Everson, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer
Academy of Television Arts & Sciences: www.emmys.com