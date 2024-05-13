Adamson $4M Expansion Nearly Complete

Port Perry, ON (May 13, 2024)—Live sound has only become more and more digital-based and Adamson Systems Engineering’s nearly complete $4 million, 16,500-square-foot electronics expansion is indicative of that metamorphosis.

The company’s new electronics production facility, complete with in-floor heating, eco-minded lighting and air handling, and more, centers around a new Fuji high-speed PCB assembly line can place 188,000 components per hour, with extreme repeatable accuracy, backed by three levels of Automated Optical Inspection.

Adamson is implementing interconnectivity and a digital transformation of manufacturing processes, including new ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software, improving transparency and adding to the customer experience.

The newly installed Fuji production equipment provides Adamson with complete connectivity in its production efforts, from design and prototype, through to New Product Introduction (NPI) and following afterward with complete integration into ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software. This is expected to enable production flexibility, predictive maintenance and automatic changeovers within the smart factory.

This investment is expected to expand the company’s production capacity to meet demand for the new VGt flagship powered loudspeakers, and pave the way for manufacturing other audio products in the future.