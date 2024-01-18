Adamson Launches Flagship VGt Line Array

As the first product in Adamson’s new Vergence Group, the VGt large-format line array enclosure brings new features and tech to bear.

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (January 18, 2024)—Adamson Systems Engineering is debuting a new flagship line of live sound gear—Vergence Group—with the introduction of VGt, the company’s new large format line array. Rather than existing as a stand-alone product, the VGt is said to be part of a comprehensive ecosystem that includes brackets, dollies, accessories and covers, all designed to work in conjunction with Adamson’s Array Intelligence software with the aim of aiding design, deployment, control and monitoring capabilities in both mobile and installation environments.

The VGt loudspeaker includes eight transducers, amplification, a networked DSP endpoint and Autolock rigging, placed into a lightweight, compact enclosure. New M140 MF compression drivers focused on mid-range and 3-inch HF compression drivers are housed within optimized sound chambers intended to produce a curved wavefront. Meanwhile, the box’s LF section is designed to achieve a “multi-mode low frequency dispersion pattern.” The result, says Adamson, is uniform 90-degree horizontal coverage across the frequency range, high SPLs and low distortion.

The new line array features onboard class-D amplification, redundant and daisy-chainable Milan AVB, and DSP. Aiming to help users customize deployment to best suit a venue, VGt offers variable low-frequency coverage patterns, allowing users to choose from various cardioid or non-cardioid configurations to tailor sound coverage to fit.

VGt can be used in conjunction with Adamson’s Optimization feature, reportedly allowing broadband coverage correction without adding latency. Using the ArrayIntelligence software lets users combine VGt with CS-Series, while the Adamson Bridge helps integrate all legacy ground amplified systems.

The VGt system can reportedly be set up by a single technician, in part due to the company’s Autolock rigging system. An underhang bracket expands VGt’s functionality, allowing users to fly CS10 under the VGt. It also doubles as a pull-back frame and a secure point for the array during harsh weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the dolly design optimizes truck space and includes a flat-top platform option for additional stacking flexibility, accommodating both 3-high and 4-high dolly configurations. Characterizing the VGt’s internal electronics as “energy efficient and lightweight,” Adamson notes that the resulting rack-space requirements are likewise reduced, so that an array of 18 VGt will require four rack units and a half-dozen power and network home runs. Speaker cables are nearly eliminated with the system, and with smaller rack-space requirements, the VGt system is expected to result in smaller truck packs as a result.

While VGt has been in the works for a number of years, with its introduction, it will now enter a pilot phase with a handful of exclusive Adamson partners using the system on the road.