Calrec Expands ImPulseV

Calrec has announced an expansion to its ImPulseV virtualized audio mixing engine, with two new smaller DSP package options.

Hebden Bridge, U.K. (May 28, 2026)—Calrec has announced an expansion to its ImPulseV virtualized audio mixing engine, with two new smaller DSP package options, 96- and 140-path configurations, alongside the existing 256-processing path option.

Tailored for smaller systems, all three packages share the same feature set, including full processing on every path and support for 5.1 and immersive audio formats up to 7.1.4. DSP resources can also be allocated dynamically across channel and bus paths in real time.

Calrec has also introduced shorter, more flexible licensing terms—one year, 12 weeks and four weeks­­—intended to lower the barrier to entry and allow broadcasters to scale production capabilities when needed, without long-term commitments or high upfront costs.

“Traditional broadcasters are reinventing their operations so that they can produce more content for less, faster and across more diverse platforms,” says Henry Goodman, director of product management at Calrec. “Remote and distributed production, combined with virtualization, reflect the broader trajectory of live production away from fixed infrastructure and towards flexible, hybrid workflows that blend on-premise, cloud and distributed resources.

“This transition is enabling broadcasters to increase agility and cost efficiency through new business models. Hybrid workflows that incorporate a blend of existing and new infrastructure allow broadcasters to build resource efficiency into every production.”