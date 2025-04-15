AMPS Announces Sound Award Winners

AMPS announced its 2025 Excellence in Sound Awards winners for the Television Drama, Factual Film and Product categories.

London, UK (April 15, 2025)—The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) announced the winners of its 2025 Excellence in Sound Awards in the categories of Television Drama, Factual Film and Product. The categories’ nominees were first announced in late February.

AMPS chair George Foulgham and vice chair Kate Davis handed out the awards at a presentation at Greenwich University in London.

Andrew Wilson was presented the AMPS Fellowship in recognition of his leadership and long-standing contribution to the sound community. Wilson, who served as AMPS chair from 2020 to 2025 and remains an active council member, was acknowledged for his guidance during pivotal moments in the Association’s history, including navigating the Covid pandemic and strengthening AMPS’ global relationships.

The 2025 AMPS Awards winners for Television, Factual Film and Audio Product are as follows:

Excellence in Sound for a Television Drama

Slow Horses (Season 4: Ep.6 “Hello Goodbye”)

Andrew Sissons AMPS, Duncan Price, Ashley Reynolds, Joe Beal and Martin Jensen

Excellence in Sound for a Factual Film

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (Ep.3 “Finding a Voice”)

Angela Groves, Paul Fisher, Brian Moseley and Ellie Williams AMPS

Excellence in a Production Hardware or Software Audio Product

Sound Devices for A20-SuperNexus wireless receiver

Excellence in a Post-Production Hardware or Software Audio Product

Accentize for dxRevive Pro 1.2

The awards recognize the best in film and television sound craft and technologies. Voted on by working sound professionals, the awards spotlight creative and technical excellence across multiple disciplines. In recognition of the collaborative nature of sound, AMPS also awards certificates of merit to each of the creative team members who contribute to the winning soundtracks.

The awards are supported by leading industry partners, including Dolby Laboratories, Pinewood Group, Sennheiser, Raycom and Bubblebee Industries.

The organization recently welcomed new leadership through its annual council elections, following which George Foulgham stepped into the role of chair, joined by Kate Davis, returning as vice chair, and Louise Burton was newly elected as honorary secretary. The AMPS Council is made up of active professional volunteers from across the sound disciplines, elected by their peers.