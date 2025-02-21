AMPS Rolls Out Remaining Sound Nominations

The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has revealed the nominees for its final four 2025 Excellence in Sound categories.

London, UK (February 21, 2025)—The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has revealed the nominees for its final four 2025 Excellence in Sound categories.

Now in its twelfth year, the AMPS awards honor the creativity and dedication of professionals across five categories: Feature Films, Television Dramas, Factual Films, and Production and Post-Production Audio Products. AMPS awarded its first trophy of 2025 for Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film to Dune: Part Two in January. Winners in these final four categories will be announced on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The 2025 AMPS Awards Television, Factual Film and Audio Product nominations in full are:

Excellence in Sound for a Television Drama

Baby Reindeer (Ep.7) (Netflix)

Black Doves (Ep.6 “In the Bleak Midwinter”) (Netflix)

Shōgun (Ep.4 “The Eightfold Fence”) (Disney+)

Slow Horses (Season 4: Ep.6 “Hello Goodbye”) (Apple TV+)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (Season 2: Ep.1 Wreckage) (BBC)

Excellence in Sound for a Factual Film

Apollo 13: Survival (Netflix)

Earthsounds (Ep. 8 “Atlantic Coasts)” (Apple TV+)

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (Ep.3 “Finding a Voice”) (Sky)

Strike: An Uncivil War (Netflix)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (Sky)

Excellence in a Production Hardware or Software Audio Product

Schoeps for CMD 42 digital microphone Colette amplifier

Sennheiser for MKH 8030 figure-8 microphone

EasyRig for EasyRig boom rig

Sound Devices for A20-SuperNexus wireless receiver

DPA Microphones for 2061 omnidirectional miniature microphone

Excellence in a Post-Production Hardware or Software Audio Product

Accentize for dxRevive Pro 1.2

Krotos for Krotos Studio Pro

Sound Particles for inDelay

Soundminer Inc. for Soundminer v6 Pro 6.1

Ian Sampsom for Hush Pro v1.0.2

Past AMPS Award winners have gone on to achieve BAFTA and Oscar success. The Zone of Interest, winner of the 2024 AMPS Feature Film Sound award, continued the strong record of AMPS winners, meaning that over the past 11 years, AMPS Feature Film Sound recipients have also won the BAFTA on 10 occasions and the Academy Award seven times.

The AMPS Awards are supported by leading industry partners, including Dolby Laboratories, Pinewood Group, Sennheiser, Raycom and Bubblebee Industries.