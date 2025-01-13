AMPS Feature Film Nominees for Excellence in Sound Named

The Association of Motion Picture Sound has named five award nominees for the 2025 Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film category.

London, UK (January 13, 2025)—The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has revealed the five award nominees for the 2025 Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film category.

Now in its twelfth year, the AMPS awards honor the creativity and dedication of professionals across five categories: Feature Films, Television Dramas, Factual Films, Production and Post-Production Audio Products. Those nominated in the Feature Film category are:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

The Substance

Wicked

The winner will be announced on Thursday, January 23, 2025

The AMPS Excellence in Sound for Feature Film award recognizes outstanding contributions from sound professionals who bring cinematic stories to life through the power of sound and honors key roles including production sound mixer, supervising dialogue/ADR editor, supervising sound editor or sound designer, and re-recording mixer. Production sound mixers can nominate a key first assistant sound for exceptional contributions, ensuring all critical team members are acknowledged.

Past AMPS Award winners have gone on to achieve BAFTA and Oscar success. The Zone of Interest, winner of the 2024 AMPS Feature Film Sound award, continued the strong record of AMPS winners, meaning that over the past 11 years, AMPS Feature Film Sound recipients have also won the BAFTA on 10 occasions and the Academy Award seven times.

The AMPS Awards are supported by leading industry partners, including Dolby Laboratories, Pinewood Group, Sennheiser, Raycom and Bubblebee Industries.