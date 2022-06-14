Audinate Navigates Supply Chain Issues

During a press conference at InfoComm 2022, Audinate outlined how it is dealing with component shortages and logistical Issues.

Las Vegas, NV (June 14, 2022)—There were plenty of positives at InfoComm 2022, but supply chain issues continued to cast a shadow across much of the industry. During a press conference at InfoComm 2022, Audinate outlined how it is dealing with component shortages and logistical Issues.

The company behind Dante digital audio networking is experiencing a record increase in demand as the world continues to recover from the pandemic. Normally, this would be great news, but Dante components, like so many others In the Pro AV industry, are complex and can require hundreds of parts.

While demand for electronics keeps increasing, it is a long process to increase semiconductor production. According to Audinate, extra capacity Is not expected until 2024. Meanwhile, supply has also been limited by staffing Issues, shipping disruptions, and more. Plus, Pro AV does not enjoy priority over larger Industries such as consumer electronics, automobiles or the military.

Josh Rush, chief marketing officer for Audinate, said sourcing microprocessors has been the biggest challenge. While the company has successfully advocated for more supply for some parts, others are expected to be severely limited for most of the year.

“We’ve taken several approaches to navigating the supply chain,” said Rush. He added that the company’s success Is a “testament to the fact that our strategy is working.”

Despite the challenges, Audinate reported it has shipped more of its chips, cards, and modules (CCMs) in 2022 than through the same time period in 2021. That said, the timing of shipments has been inconsistent.

To address its supply chain issues, the company has employed several strategies to maintain its supply of components for its OEM partners. For example, the company has advocated to secure components on behalf of more than 500 manufacturers with licensed Dante solutions.

Audinate has also redesigned key products to include more widely available parts. Chris Ware, senior vice president of product development, said the company approached its supply chain issues as an opportunity to move to the next generation. “You want to be looking forward every time,” he offered.

Prototypes for the new Brooklyn 3 module, which was originally slated for 2024, are already being tested with customers. Mass production is expected to start in October. The new Fremont 3 module is on a similar track. The company is also evaluating options for its Broadway and Ultimo modules.

Plus, Audinate has been able to migrate some customers from hardware to software-based options, including its Dante Embedded Platform and Dante IP Core. “One of the lessons we’ve all learned Is to have options,” said Rush.

