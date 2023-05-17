Audinate Announces Transferable DVS License

Portland, OR (May 17, 2023)—Audinate has announced a new transferable license for its Dante Virtual Soundcard (DVS) audio interface software, allowing users to move a license from one computer to another.

The new transferable license option is available for new purchases and is also offered as an upgrade to existing DVS single machine licenses. The cost of a Dante Virtual Soundcard transferable license is $79.99, while the cost of a non-transferable single machine license is $49.99. Single machine licenses may be upgraded to transferable for $30 each.

Previously, DVS installations were locked to a single computer as per the license agreement. The new transferable license option for DVS allows a user to overcome that limit and move a license from one computer to another as needed. This is especially useful when purchasing new computers, using disk images to deploy machines, or if a repair causes significant hardware changes to a computer.

Dante Virtual Soundcard runs on Windows and macOS computers and provides an audio interface to applications for up to 64 Dante-enabled channels on the connected network. DVS is used in recording and live events, ingesting and delivering 100% lossless audio with minimal latency.