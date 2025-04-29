BAFTA TV Craft Awards Winners Announced

London, UK (April 28, 2025)—BAFTA announced the winners of the 2025 BAFTA Television Craft Awards on Sunday, April 27, including in the music and sound categories.
A total of 134 programs received nominations, the most—eight, including for sound—going to Baby Reindeer. Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses each received six nominations, and Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville) and Say Nothing received four nominations apiece.
The winners in the music and sound categories of this year’s BAFTA TV Craft Awards are:
Original Music: Factual
Rage Against the Regime: Iran
Noor Khaleghi
Original Music: Fiction
Bad Sisters
Tim Phillips, PJ Harvey
Sound: Factual
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough
Brian Moseley, Angela Groves, Paul Fisher, Chris Watson, Ioannis Spanos
Sound: Fiction
Slow Horses
Andrew Sissons, Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Alex Ellerington, Duncan Price, Abbie Shaw