BAFTA TV Craft Awards Winners Announced

British television awards in sound and music go to 'Rage Against the Regime: Iran,' 'Bad Sisters,' 'Secret World of Sound With David Attenborough' and 'Slow Horses.'

London, UK (April 28, 2025)—BAFTA announced the winners of the 2025 BAFTA Television Craft Awards on Sunday, April 27, including in the music and sound categories.

A total of 134 programs received nominations, the most—eight, including for sound—going to Baby Reindeer. Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses each received six nominations, and Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville) and Say Nothing received four nominations apiece.

The winners in the music and sound categories of this year’s BAFTA TV Craft Awards are:

Original Music: Factual

Rage Against the Regime: Iran

Noor Khaleghi

Original Music: Fiction

Bad Sisters

Tim Phillips, PJ Harvey

Sound: Factual

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

Brian Moseley, Angela Groves, Paul Fisher, Chris Watson, Ioannis Spanos

Sound: Fiction

Slow Horses

Andrew Sissons, Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Alex Ellerington, Duncan Price, Abbie Shaw