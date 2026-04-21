Calrec and Grass Valley Partner on Audio Tech

Las Vegas, NV (April 21, 2026)—Calrec and Grass Valley announced a long-term broadcast audio technology partnership at NAB Show 2026.

The two companies are teaming up to deliver a software-defined production environment that will see Calrec’s ImPulseV virtual DSP software integrated with Grass Valley’s AMPP cloud-native live production platform. The deployment will provide broadcasters with a unified environment for managing live broadcasts.

Coupling Grass Valley’s knowledge in video production with Calrec’s broadcast audio expertise, ImPulseV, strengthens audio workflows within Grass Valley’s AMPP ecosystem. The partnership will result in close integration and orchestration between established applications from the broadcast partners on a single platform. Calrec’s pathway into AMPP OS will start with AMPP Control integration and evolve towards a fully native ImPulseV application running on AMPP.

The collaboration strengthens AMPP’s tier 1 audio capabilities alongside its tier 1 video production strengths, creating a single platform for high-end live productions. The partnership leans into the industry’s trend for software defined production, open standards and collaboration.

According to Sid Stanley, managing director at Calrec, “As our industry transforms, the need for agile, scalable, future-ready solutions has never been greater. Together, Calrec and Grass Valley are setting a new standard, combining cloud, virtualization and multi-vendor integration into one seamless ecosystem for next generation production. The introduction of ImPulseV into this ecosystem is a key milestone, enabling customers to deploy everything from micro-control rooms to global production environments with speed and precision—shaping infrastructure around their needs, not the other way around.”