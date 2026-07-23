Calrec to Showcase IP Ecosystem at IBC 2026

Calrec has announced its product lineup for IBC 2026, highlighting its response to broadcasters’ needs for scalable audio production environments.

Hebden Bridge, U.K. (July 23, 2026)—Calrec has announced its product lineup for IBC 2026, highlighting its response to broadcasters’ needs for scalable audio production environments. The manufacturer asserts that as audiences fragment across streaming, social and FAST platforms and rights costs keep climbing, broadcasters that can flex the right production model for any given project are at an advantage.

With that in mind, at IBC 2026, Calrec will show its IP-native ecosystem, with the Argo console range at its center. Built to run on-prem, remote, virtualized or connected through orchestration platforms such as Grass Valley’s AMPP and NEP’s Platform, Argo enables productions to be configured project by project.

A trio of Argo consoles at the show will be linked via True Control 2.0 to a fourth at Calrec’s head office in Hebden Bridge, UK, each configured differently to show the range of the ecosystem and give visitors a view of a virtualized remote production workflow. A 24-fader Argo M will connect to ImPulseV; an Argo S will connect to an ImPulse IP processing core; and a 36-fader Argo M will run on internal DSP. Connecting all of this together is True Control 2.0, the control layer that lets every console, processing core and virtualized resource operate as one system.

The ImPulseV adds two new smaller DSP package options—96 and 140 path configurations—alongside the existing 256-path option, tailored for smaller systems. All three packages share the same feature set.

Calrec has also introduced shorter licensing terms of one year, 12 weeks and four weeks, lowering the barrier to entry and letting broadcasters scale exactly when needed.