Kenya’s Radio 47 Launches Hybrid Facility

Nairobi, Kenya (June 25, 2025)—Radio 47, part of Cape Media Ltd., has unveiled Africa’s first fully IP-based, automated hybrid broadcast facility, in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

The new facility integrates radio, television, live streaming and remote production into a unified system, using broadcast technology from Lawo (Germany), MultiCam Systems (France), AVT Audio Video Technologies (Germany), Voceware, Cleanfeed, Genelec, Telos Alliance, PTZ Optics, OptiSign and others. The project was planned and executed by Kigali-based Mediacity Ads Ltd., a specialist in IP broadcast systems.

Central to the installation is a fully IP-native broadcast infrastructure built on Lawo’s crystal broadcast consoles, Power Core DSP engine and RAVENNA/AES67-based audio-over-IP networking. The new workflow allows for full remote control and monitoring of all broadcast operations.

Each of the three new on-air studios at Radio 47 features a Lawo crystal console networked to a centralized Lawo Power Core, a high-density, modular IP I/O and mixing engine capable of managing audio routing, DSP processing and multiple studio operations from a single location.

The Power Core is equipped with modular I/O cards that handle analog, AES3, Dante and MADI formats, ensuring compatibility with both legacy and next-generation equipment. This flexibility was key in allowing Cape Media to future-proof its investment while still accommodating external sources and OB workflows.

All studios, edit rooms, and control points are connected via an AES67-compliant IP backbone, with full support for RAVENNA networking. This standards-based infrastructure enables real-time, lossless audio transmission.