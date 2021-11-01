Clair Global Acquires ATK Audiotek

Lititz, PA (November 1, 2021)—Clair Global has acquired broadcast event sound reinforcement specialist ATK Audiotek. Officially announced on Friday, the deal is expected to close in mid-November; terms were not disclosed.

There are no major changes planned for the continued operation of ATK and its management team of Michael MacDonald (president), Scott Harmala (senior partner) and Mikael Stewart (partner), and will stay in place, as well as the staff, company name, and location. ATK will continue to focus on the broadcast market going forward. Both companies expect the new arrangement to extend the services footprint they can offer, as they have each developed proprietary technology and techniques that can be shared. MacDonald noted, “We are honored to join Clair Global and become a part of the Clair legacy.”

ATK has long provided sound reinforcement for live televised events with large audiences. “From a business perspective, ATK was looking to develop a long-term, sustainable path for their employees and clients,” stated Stewart, who leads the production team. “We could not be more pleased to work with a company like Clair Global that has both a market-leading position, as well as a long-term plan to advance the company into the future.” He added, “People in our industry tend to focus on the gear, but people are really the defining asset in our business, and we want to make sure the ATK team has the best home now and into the future. We are confident that Clair Global is that home.”

Clair Global, which began in 1966 in Lititz, PA, while best-known for its tour and event sound reinforcement, is also deeply involved in permanent installation and more recently data services. The ATK acquisition, then, allows it to gain a footprint in the broadcast market as well.

“Everyone in the industry has worked with the ATK team for years to support our clients on major broadcast events,” commented Troy Clair, CEO of Clair Global. ATK developed the enviable position of being in the driver’s seat at huge events that span entertainment awards, sports, and political events, and developed techniques to ensure that the sound provided to a live audience is flawless, while maintaining the integrity of audio for broadcast. Everyone at Clair is excited to have the opportunity to work with ATK.”

“We are eager to expand further into the broadcast field, but there is so much more that both companies can learn from each other,” stated Shaun Clair, who leads business development at Clair Global. “When we started to look at ATK, we found that both companies had many operational and technical approaches that aligned well, but what was surprising to both teams were the unique developments that each company had to offer and how we could all benefit. The word ‘synergy’ is often over applied, but in this case, it really works.”