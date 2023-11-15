Clair Global Spins Out Cohesion as Stand-Alone Installation Brand

Lititz, PA (November 15, 2023)—Ever since they debuted in high style on U2’s groundbreaking Innocence + Experience tour in 2015, Clair Global’s Cohesion loudspeakers have been a hallmark of the company’s touring efforts—but now that’s changing. Cohesion is now its own stand-alone brand in the installation and integration space—a fully supported product development and manufacturing organization within the greater Clair Global Group.

“We’ve been sound reinforcement innovators for a long time, and our clients have come to depend on our team to deliver solutions that enable amazing audio experiences,” said Jeff Rocha, managing director of Cohesion and general manager of Clair Global’s product division. “We’re excited that this new era will now deliver those same exceptional results to high-end installations, such as sports facilities, houses of worship, and entertainment venues, that align with our core DNA and passion.”

As a proprietary private brand available exclusively through Clair’s rental division, Cohesion has seen its share of successful results—more than half of Pollstar‘s top-50 grossing artists in 2022 toured with a Cohesion system. Capitalizing on the line’s name recognition will likely help the fledgling business take root faster within the industry, but the company indicates there will be more to the name than simply established hardware. The Cohesion brand’s launch includes new products, with more in development that are intended to expand and bolster the company’s offerings.

Making Cohesion its own business is not a toe-in-the-water move either, according to Clair Global. “We are investing in the people, product development, and resources needed to support this venture,” said Troy Clair, president and CEO of the Clair Global Group. “We see this as an opportunity to build comprehensive, connected solutions that go beyond designing and manufacturing loudspeakers. I’m thrilled by what’s happening today, and I’m even more optimistic about what’s to come.”