d&b audiotechnik Launches Immersive Business Unit

London, UK (January 10, 2023)—d&b audiotechnik has created a new Immersive Business division that will provide immersive solutions for the event technology industry. Pro audio veteran Al McKinna has been named vice president of the new endeavor, which d&b sees as a key part of its emerging “holistic immersive vision,” an initiative to provide integrated technologies that cross audio, video, lighting, media and extended Reality (xR) disciplines.

The new business unit is split across three divisions: Product Management and Architectural Design, Software Development and Customer Enablement. Amnon Harman, CEO, d&b Group, explained, “This marks the transition of all d&b immersive endeavors under one business unit. A truly immersive performance is not only an enveloping sound experience, but also the amalgamation with light and video, which puts d&b in a unique position. This new organization, established right at the core of d&b, allows us to build an immersive business roadmap from an integrated viewpoint, considering both our audiotechnik and solutions customers.”

The company’s immersive endeavors began in 2018 with the launch of its immersive audio platform, d&b Soundscape, while January, 2022 saw it acquire UK-based company White Light, which brought that company’s SmartStage xR immersive video environment technology to its portfolio.

Reporting directly to Harman, McKinna will be responsible for d&b’s global immersive strategy, developing the business roadmap, establishing strategic partnerships and more. Based in London, McKinna spent the last two decades in leadership roles in both live sound and commercial audio; he most recently held the position of head of product at Focusrite’s Optimal Audio after spending 15 years at Avid in senior product management and sales roles.

“d&b is breaking ground with its integrated immersive vision,” said McKinna, “and I am excited to play a pivotal role in making it a reality. We see a huge opportunity to enhance an audience’s experience with d&b’s immersive technologies and I am honored to work with this exceptionally talented and experienced team to push the boundaries of what is creatively possible.”