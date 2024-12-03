‘Dune: Part Two’ Audio Team Joins ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’

The free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Dune: Part Two’ audio team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (December 3, 2024)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Dune: Part Two. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Dune: Part Two, presented by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The first film in director Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune trilogy is a tough act to follow, having taken home six Oscars in 2022, including Sound, Score, Editing and Cinematography. But the story has so much more to offer, both visually and sonically, as we return to the Bene Gesserit, Harkonnens, Fremen, and the sands and winds of planet Arrakis. And this time Paul Atreides, the Muad’Dib, rides a sandworm. The panel will include:

Richard King, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Doug Hemphill, Re-Recording Mixer

Ron Bartlett, Re-Recording Mixer

To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes, Maria, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Conclave and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!