‘Oppenheimer’ Audio Team Joins ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’

Los Angeles, CA (December 8, 2023)—The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Oppenheimer. The event, taking place Tuesday, December 12, 2023, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Oppenheimer, presented by Universal Pictures. The panel will include:

Richard King — Sound Designer / Supervising Sound Editor

Richard King is an award-winning Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor. King has won four Academy Awards for Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight, and Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World and was nominated for 2 others – Interstellar and War of the Worlds. In addition, he has won three Bafta Awards for Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World, Inception and Dunkirk as well as four MPSE awards and the MPSE Career Achievement Award.

King has had the good fortune to work with many world-class directors, including Sam Shepard, Nicolas Roeg, M. Night Shymalan, Robert Altman, Paul Thomas Anderson, William Friedkin, Peter Weir, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Patty Jenkins and Denis Villeneuve. His most recent credits include Oppenheimer, Maestro and the upcoming Dune: Part Two.

Willie D. Burton — Production Sound Mixer

With more than 35 years of sound mixing under his belt, Burton was first nominated for an Oscar in 1978 for The Buddy Holly Story. In 1983, he won the BAFTA (British Academy Film and Television Award) for War Games. He received an Oscar for Best Sound in 1989 for the film, Bird. In 2005, he received The Cinema Audio Society Career Achievement Award. Burton has also received Academy Award nominations for War Games, Altered States, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile and Dreamgirls. He won an Academy Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing for his work on Dreamgirls in 2005.

Randy Torres — Co-Sound Designer

Randy Torres, a sound designer from Los Angeles, has made significant contributions to the cinematic industry. Notable for his work on critically acclaimed films such as Dunkirk and Tenet, Torres’ keen ear and unique approach to sound has helped to shape the viewer’s immersion and overall experience. With his impressive portfolio and passion for his craft, Randy continues to push the boundaries of auditory storytelling in film.

David Bach — Dialogue & ADR Supervisor

Michael Mitchell — Sound Effects Editor

