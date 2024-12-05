‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Audio Team

The free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ audio team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (December 5, 2024)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, presented by 20th Century Studios.

It’s all about the Apes this time around, as one of film’s most enduring and entertaining franchises returns amid a battle for dominance in the new world order. The growth and maturity in ape vocalizations and language, the emergence of old/new technologies, and an emphasis on nature sounds and organic effects—along with big battles, of course—make this latest look at the Apes sound all new again. The panel will include:

Ai-Ling Lee, Re-Recording Mixer/Sound Designer

Tobias Poppe, Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor

Andrew Nelson, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Van Kool, Production Sound Mixer

To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Maria, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Conclave and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!