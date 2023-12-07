‘Napoleon’ Audio Team Joins ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’

Los Angeles, CA (December 7, 2023)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Napoleon. The event, taking place Tuesday, December 12, 2023, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Napoleon, presented by Apple TV+. The panel will include:

James Harrison — Supervising Sound Editor/Designer

James Harrison has worked in film for over 20 years. He studied music at university, where electro-acoustic composition led him to discover the role of sound design in film. He says he “feels blessed to have worked alongside such creative people over the years, and the process of learning and growing continues on every project.” A BAFTA and Oscar nominee, Napoleon marks his seventh collaboration with Ridley Scott.

William Miller — Re-Recording Mixer

William Miller is an award-winning re-recording mixer who received a BAFTA and Academy Award nomination for his work on News of the World. After graduating from the prestigious Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, he began his career at Twickenham Film Studios, where he quickly progressed to mixing feature films. Miller has mixed movies for numerous renowned film directors including Ron Howard, Sam Mendes, Edgar Wright, Paul Greengrass, and Ridley Scott. Napoleon is Miller’s second time mixing for director Ridley Scott, previously having worked on The Last Duel.

Stephane Bucher — Production Sound Mixer

Stéphane Bucher is an established and highly-respected sound recordist for film and television. He started in 1995 and went to a discipline training sound school in Paris (France). After he completed the program, he worked in documentary television and news before transitioning into boom operating for TV dramas and TV movies in 2000. After seven years of intense experience, he moved to sound mixing. In recent years, he has risen through the ranks and has worked with some of Hollywood’s most successful directors, including Luc Besson, Damien Chazelle, and David Fincher. He has also worked in locations all over the world for both UK and US based productions. He became Ridley Scott’s official sound mixer after The Last Duel. Bucher is a full member of the C.A.S (Cinema Audio Society) and the AMAPS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences).

To catch this panel, as well as panels on The Color Purple, Saltburn, Barbie, Air, American Fiction, Oppenheimer, Maestro, Killers of the Flower Moon and The Killer, register now for the free online event!