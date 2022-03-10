Focusrite Acquires Linea Research

Letchworth Garden City, UK (March 10, 2022)—Focusrite plc has acquired UK-based amplifier manufacturer Linea Research Holdings Ltd., adding the company to its growing retinue of pro-audio brands. While Focusrite plans to grow the company’s products through third-party distribution and to OEM loudspeaker customers, fellow Focusrite subsidiary Martin Audio is a longtime customer, so the move will shore up the loudspeaker manufacturer’s supply of amplifier modules and aid the further integration of loudspeaker and amplifier technology in Martin Audio products.

Linea Research, headquartered in Letchworth Garden City, UK was formed in 2003; its products include a range of amplifiers, including the M Series, as well as DSP, audio networking and software products. In terms of Martin Audio, Linea’s technology is used in the iKON amplifier series that powers Martin’s Wavefront Precision line arrays.

Two of the original founders, Davey Smalley, commercial director, and Ben Ver, engineering director, will continue to lead the business post-acquisition.

“It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Davey, Ben and the entire Linea Research team to the Focusrite Group” said Focusrite CEO Tim Carroll. “We know the team and the business well given that Martin Audio is a major Linea Research customer. This will lead to many synergies and is expected to improve gross margin for both Martin Audio and the wider Group.”

In a joint statement Davey Smalley and Ben Ver, directors at Linea Research, noted, “We believe this provides us with a secure foundation to further our R&D efforts and product portfolio, strengthening the Linea Research brand while continuing partnerships with our long-standing OEM partners. This can only be a good thing for our customers, end users and very much our staff.”