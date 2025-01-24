Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2025, Day 1
Here’s just a handful of things we have seen at the 2025 NAMM Show so far.
The NAMM Show sign outside the pro audio hall.
Anaheim, CA (January 23, 2025)—The NAMM Show has returned, bringing with it hot new products, cool new events and more. This year, the show has a new format with only three days of exhibits, making it even tougher to see everything new–and there’s a lot of it! Here’s just a handful of notable things we’ve spotted at the show so far:
The Los Angeles wildfire have been at the front of everyone’s minds during the convention. Many manufacturers and exhibitors, including Guitar Center, Roland and Gibson, are using the show to help raise contributions and funds for those affected. Find out more about donating or applying for a grant at https://guitarcenterfoundation.org/fires/
Audio-Technica has unveiled its new the ATM355VF compact cardioid condenser clip-on microphone, designed to capture the nuanced sounds of violins, violas, flutes, and other woodwind instruments.
LD Systems is introducing its ICOA Pro Series at the show. Designed to be flexible, the line includes coaxial high-performance P.A. speakers that can be used on their own, flown, laid on a stage for use as a wedge monitor and more. Meanwhile, the lower half of the system is a massive 21-inch bass-reflex subwoofer. Due out in a few months, the speaker is tentatively expected to run in the neighborhood of $1,200, while the sub will likely be $2,600-ish.
Waves has offered its LV1 live mixing system as a modular setup for a few years, but is now using the NAMM Show to debut a new, fully integrated version: the eMotion LV1 Classic. There are 64 stereo channels, 44 stereo buses, 16 onboard Waves Signature Preamps, and of course Waves processors included with the console.
Telegrapher has teamed with EDM king Deadmau5 for a limited-edition line of Deadmau5-branded speakers based on Telegrapher’s Gorilla, Fox and Elephant analog speakers. Each speaker is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by Deadmau5 himself.
Audix is introducing its new OMX series of dynamic vocal mics, intended to accommodate a variety of singing styles and techniques. The debut models include the OMX-E, OMX-M and OMX-T.
Radial is launching its new Highline passive line isolator in both mono and stereo models. The stereo edition, shown here, is a two-channel isolator with stereo Thru outputs; it reportedly doesn’t lose signal strength or tone when connecting to a mixer.
SSL is using the show to not only introduce its new SSL 18 rackmount USB audio interface (top) but also provide a sneak peek of its upcoming Alpha 8 interface expander (middle), which offers 8 x 8 A/D-D/A conversion.
There are many famous recording studios, but there’s only one Paisley Park—a facility as legendary as its creator, Prince. Helping raise its profile (and let visitors carefully touch one of Prince’s unique cloud guitars), the studio’s booth at NAMM has been busy ever since the doors opened.
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a three-time nominee for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 450 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.