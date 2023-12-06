Oslo Post House Upgrades to 7.1.4

Copenhagen, Denmark (December 6, 2023)—Post-production house Nordisk Film Shortcut AS in Norway has upgraded its Oslo facility to handle Dolby Atmos HE projects.

“We were in dire need of a proper-sized Atmos HE room to produce mixes for Netflix, HBO MAX and so on,” recalls Pål Svennevig, CTO at Shortcut. Founded in 1991, the company has locations across Scandinavia. “We called on the talented team at Tofastrud Romakustikk AS to design a 7.1.4 Atmos room, plus five smaller rooms, which they did to perfection.”

After the decision was taken to upgrade the space to Atmos HE specifications, the first stage was to decide on the monitors. “The first challenge we faced was finding, specifying and pricing up the right monitors for the room,” Svennevig explains. “We could not have amps in a machine room for this project, so active monitors with Class D technology were a definite requirement. Getting the right SPL, and a long throw for the LCR, was also very important. And of course, we needed a supplementary subwoofer that actually integrates with the rest of the system and gives enough bass.”

To address these challenges, Shortcut turned to local distributor Benum Norway AS, and selected Genelec as its primary monitor provider. “We had already decided to go for Genelec in this Atmos room before the acoustic design,” Svennevig says, “so it was possible to integrate the monitors very nicely into the room.”

Three Genelec Smart Active S360 monitors were chosen to handle the left, center and right audio channels. Four 8350 monitors were deployed for the surround channels, while four of the smaller 8340 models were selected for the height channels. Finally, a 7382 subwoofer rounds out the 7.1.4 system.

With the decision made for the monitoring solution, Shortcut worked closely with Tofastrud Romakustikk on the acoustic design. “Lars Tofastrud designed and calculated the room acoustics for us,” says Svennevig. “He also helped with the tuning, adjustment of EQ curves, and time delays in our new Dolby Atmos space.”

The combined team of Shortcut, Benum Norway and Tofastrud Romakustikk then worked on the installation for the project, which needed to consider everything from the projection system to the monitors.