Genelec Recognized with Design Award

Japan (February 18, 2025)—Genelec recently picked up Japan’s Good Design Award, run by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, for the company’s Smart IP family of PoE installation loudspeakers and subwoofers.

Smart IP was selected as an award winner in the Professional Equipment and Facilities category from a total of 5,773 entries across 19 broad categories. Additionally, Smart IP was recognized with a Best100 Award, through which the Good Design Award judges celebrated the entries across all categories that displayed excellence. The only loudspeaker technology chosen, Genelec featured in the Best100 alongside iconic global brands including Sony, Toyota and Canon.

Genelec Smart IP technology reportedly impressed the Good Design Awards’ judging panel with its ability to solve the difficulties faced when using more traditional audio systems, especially those employing passive loudspeakers.

“Genelec loudspeakers feature a minimal and beautiful Nordic design,” the judges commented. “The delicate details are excellent and, as a whole, they boast a high degree of perfection. In addition, Smart IP loudspeakers have built-in amplifiers that enable digital transmission over a single LAN cable. This enables both free space design and premium sound quality, which were previously difficult to achieve, as well as optimization for installation locations.”

The judges also praised Genelec’s commitment to sustainable development. “For Genelec, which is headquartered in a rich natural environment, sustainability is as important as sound quality and profitability. For example, 97% of the aluminum used in their loudspeakers is recycled, and a proportion of the annual power consumption of the company’s headquarters is generated by solar energy. Genelec’s philosophy towards thorough energy conservation is deeply impressive.”

Additionally, two of the judging panel specifically selected Smart IP as their favorite entry overall. “I have personally used Genelec speakers for many years and was amazed at how they have evolved into IP speakers of such high quality and usability,” explained Seiichi Saito, Chair of the judging committee. Industrial designer Hiroaki Watanabe revealed, “I had doubts about the sound quality when transmitting audio and supplying power via a single LAN cable, until I actually heard the high-quality sound in person. The courage to bring this system to the market is truly commendable.”