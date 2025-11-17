CAS to Honor Skip Lievsay with Career Achievement Award

The Cinema Audio Society will honor re-recording mixer Skip Lievsay with its Career Achievement Award at its annual CAS Awards in March.

Los Angeles, CA (November 17, 2025)—Academy Award-winning re-recording mixer Skip Lievsay CAS will be fêted by the Cinema Audio Society when the organization honors him with its 2026 Career Achievement Award. The recognition will be presented during the 62nd Annual CAS Awards on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Lievsay’s career spans more than four decades. He is an Academy Award winner for Gravity and has received multiple Oscar nominations for No Country for Old Men, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis and Roma, among others. A frequent collaborator of the Coen brothers, Alfonso Cuarón, Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee, his credits include Barton Fink, Goodfellas, The Big Lebowski, The Silence of the Lambs and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Cinema Audio Society,” says Lievsay. “Sound mixing is an intensely collaborative art, and I’ve had the great fortune to work with incredibly talented filmmakers, mixers, and editors over my career. To be recognized by my peers, people whose work I deeply admire, means the world to me.”

Past CAS Career Achievement honorees include Tod A. Maitland, Joe Earle, Anna Behlmer, Willie Burton, Peter J. Devlin, Tom Fleischman, Les Fresholtz, Ed Greene, Tomlinson Holman, Doc Kane, William B. Kaplan, David MacMillan, Paul Massey, Scott Millan, Mike Minkler, Walter Murch, Andy Nelson, Chris Newman, Lee Orloff, Richard Portman, John Pritchett, Don Rogers, Gary Rydstrom, Dennis Sands, Randy Thom, Jim Webb, Jeffrey S. Wexler and Charles Wilborn.

As previously announced, the CAS Awards will honor Academy Award–winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro with its Filmmaker Award at the ceremony.

Submissions are now open for the 62nd Annual CAS Awards with a deadline of December 16, 2025.