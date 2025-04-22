Genelec Scholarship Applications Open

Genelec has announced that applications are open for two annual scholarships to be presented to U.S. audio graduate students.

Natick, MA (April 22, 2025)—Genelec has announced that applications are open for two annual scholarships, to be presented to U.S. audio graduate students in association with the Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation (AESEF).

The Genelec Dr. Ilpo Martikainen Audio Visionary Scholarship was established in 2018 in honor of Genelec’s late founder, Dr. Ilpo Martikainen. For many years Dr. Martikainen was involved in the Audio Engineering Society, including being presented with the AES Fellowship Award for significant contributions in the field of loudspeaker development in 1993, and in 2015 delivering the Richard C. Heyser Memorial Lecture at the 138th AES International Convention in Warsaw, Poland.

This scholarship is awarded annually to U.S. graduate students in the field of audio engineering who are members of the AES. The scholarship, in the amount of $5000, is being offered in association with the AESEF to students who have a passion of advancing audio through innovation and technology development.

The Genelec Mike Chafee Audio Pioneering Scholarship was established in 2022 to promote the advancement of women in the audio industry while paying tribute to noted long-time Genelec manufacturer’s representative, audiophile, sound designer, acoustician, audio evangelist and supporter of women in audio, Michael Chafee.

The scholarship is offered annually to U.S. female graduate students in the field of audio engineering who are members of the AES. The Mike Chafee Audio Pioneering Scholarship, in the amount of $5000, is being presented in association with the AESEF to female students who have a passion of advancing audio through innovation and technology development.

Entries for the scholarships are being accepted through May 15.