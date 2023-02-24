Genelec Turns 45, Goes on a World Tour

Natick, MA (February 24, 2023)—To mark its 45th anniversary this year, Genelec is launching the Genelec 45 World Tour combining studio monitor demonstrations, an education program and listening experiences, complemented by a global music collaboration.

Central to the tour is the Genelec | Experience series of premium events, which includes face-to-face listening sessions at Genelec’s growing international network of Experience Centers, complemented by hybrid and virtual events, regional partner events and traditional trade shows. The Genelec | Experience will not only provide an opportunity for customers to audition Genelec’s studio monitors but will also allow customers to learn about and experience a wide range of Genelec stereo and immersive loudspeaker systems in a controlled, critical listening environment.

For those who can’t attend the Genelec | Experience in person, Genelec will also use its digital channels throughout 2023 to deliver a program of online masterclasses, tutorials, webinars and informal knowledge-sharing sessions. Meanwhile, the new Genelec Virtual Showroom allows customers across the professional audio monitoring, AV installation and home audio segments to access Genelec information and resources in a VR environment.

Additionally, a Create With Genelec loan campaign will be run in selected territories to allow audio professionals, creatives and music educators to experience Genelec technology in the comfort of their own environment.

The final element of the tour is the Genelec | Harmony Tracks global music collaboration. Participants are invited to submit a piece of music using their own unique style, sound and local culture to create a new, powerful and unifying patchwork of international musical harmony. The contest winner will receive a pair of Genelec 8330A studio monitors as a prize.

For every song entry submitted, Genelec will donate money to the charity Music Fund, which collects musical instruments, repairs them and gives them a second life by donating them to music schools and socio-artistic projects in Europe, developing countries and conflict zones around the world. Genelec will also be encouraging regional partners to get involved—with the goal of collecting and re-distributing 45 different types of instruments globally.