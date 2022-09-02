Human Adopts The Ones

New York, NY (September 2, 2022)—Multimedia audio firm Human, together with sister company Post Human, has started refreshing its studio speaker setups, adopting Genelec’s 8341A and 8351B Smart Active Monitors, part of the brand’s “The Ones” line.

The shift to The Ones began at the personal studio facility of Sloan Alexander, a partner and senior mix engineer at Post Human, and composer, sound designer and creative director at Human. “I’ve used almost every kind of speaker there is in my career, starting with the Genelec 1029A in the 2000s, and I’ve found that choosing a monitor speaker is a journey and you learn as you go,” Alexander says. “But especially in the last four or five years, I’ve watched as the listening experience has been transformed as people shifted to a wide range of devices through which they consume media, from iPhones to tablets to smart speakers.”

In 2018, Alexander first demoed The Ones, and he found it was the perfect fit for a fraught moment in audio production. “As we moved further into mixing for multiple kinds of devices, I think the mixing environment itself became less and less critical — it was the transitions between devices that became more important,” he says. “It was taking the room out of the monitoring equation, which made the monitor speaker itself so much more critical. That’s where The Ones became so important: they were the link between so many different kinds of devices and mixing environments.”

Human and Post Human offer music composition, sound design, music supervision, sonic branding and audio post services from its bases in New York City, Santa Monica and Paris. High-profile projects that have already utilized The Ones include the Sandy Hook Promise Teenage Dream film, which won six Lions at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity; Infiniti’s “Beautiful Mess” television spot; Bud Light Seltzer’s “Declared Loudest Flavor” commercial, which aired during the Super Bowl; and the “IT Heroes” campaign, currently on-air from Intel.