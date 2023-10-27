Grimes’ AI-Cloned Vocals Coming to Creator Content

Los Angeles, CA (October 25, 2023)—Music IP applied research studio CreateSafe has partnered with Slip.stream to make AI-enabled vocals by Grimes available to creators using its music licensing platform.

At the beginning of the year, Grimes made headlines for cloning her voice and enabling musicians and artists to use the Elf.Tech platform to add her vocals to their original songs. Powered by CreateSafe’s Triniti API, the platform also enables the artists to distribute their new creations to DSPs like Spotify, Apple, Tidal and others. Over 1,000 songs have been created since its launch and led to Grimes being named one of Time Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People in AI 2023.

With music discovery and marketing being driven by user-generated content (UGC) on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, a partnership with Slip.stream, a music company that bridges the world of music and UGC by providing a licensing platform for creators, businesses and freelancers to download and use music safely in their videos, posts and streams, puts GrimesAI songs in the hands of over 300,000-plus creators.

CreateSafe’s business model for Slip.stream is the proposition that it can increase discoverability of an artist’s music by proliferating that music across social channels at scale, generating a digital royalty based on the subscription revenue Slip.stream collects, while enabling creators to monetize their content.

Daouda Leonard, CreateSafe co-founder and CEO, shares, “Central to the mission of Grimes and CreateSafe is empowering artists with the means to not only conceive and collaborate on their creations but also to share them with a global audience. Through our partnership with Slip.stream, creators will now have the unique opportunity to enhance their videos with GrimesAI music, opening up new horizons for artistic expression. Simultaneously, musicians will gain access to the burgeoning creator economy at an unprecedented scale via Slip.Stream.”

In addition to the CreateSafe partnership, Slip.stream recently announced the launch of the company’s new suite of AI tools which include an AI-powered “natural language” search, a Magic Playlist Maker and a Video Soundtrack genie.