Audio-Technica Creator Community Debuts

The A-T Creator Community is a new outreach effort intended to connect the brand with the growing range of the format’s fans and creators.

Stow, OH (September 21, 2022)—Recognizing the rise in media created by content creators, Audio-Technica has, in turn, launched the A-T Creator Community, a new outreach effort intended to ingratiate the brand with the growing range of the format’s fans and creators.

The Creator Community is an evolution of traditional community outreach and sponsorship programs that allows for a personalized experience, two-way communication, and a way for A-T to reward/provide recognition to fans and creators who are true brand advocates or want to connect with Audio-Technica.

Fans and users of Audio-Technica that sign up for the Creator Community will be sent a gift pack, which includes branded swag. Users will also receive exclusive access to product news, tips and tricks, discount codes and opportunities to be featured as Audio-Technica’s Creator of the Month.

Much of the outreach will center around Audio-Technica’s Discord channel, where end users can communicate with other creators about projects, products, ask questions, and more. The channel will provide creators with product details, tips and tricks on how to use specific products, as well as news and updates, directly from the Audio-Technica team.