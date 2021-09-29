Shure, Futuresource Team on Content Creator Study

Chicago, IL (September 29, 2021)—With the continued rise of streaming, podcasting, social media and prosumer production equipment, not to mention last year’s pandemic lockdowns providing ample free time for many, content creation has become a past time for many. That’s not merely anecdotal observation, however; a new research study by Shure and UK-based market research and consulting company Futuresource has found that 2 in 5 people across the globe are content creators, with more than 40 million people in the world identifying specifically as working in audio.

These individuals spent more than 75% more money on their passion projects in 2020 compared to 2019. And, even as the world has slowly reopened to more typical routines, creators aren’t slowing down.

Based on Futuresource’s data, most content creators (65%) shared that they expected the time they spend on their work to increase over the next 12 months. More than half (59%) of those same individuals are already spending more than three hours a week crafting content.

The study also found that creatives are bringing their passions to life through all types and styles of content. The 40 million+ audio content creators are making music, DJ’ing, beat-making, crafting social content and videos, podcasting, and streaming their video gameplay.

When making great content, it is paramount that creators understand how to capture the best quality audio. That’s why nearly half (45%) of creators have invested in new equipment to improve their audio over the last year, and the research in turn discovered that microphones are the #1 audio product purchase for content creators as well.