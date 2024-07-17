IsoAcoustics Takes NA Distribution In-House

Chicago, IL (July 17, 2024)—Acoustic isolation solution manufacturer IsoAcoustics has opted to take its North American distribution operations in-house, aiming to support its North American dealers directly.

IsoAcoustics, founded in 2012, operates three core divisions—Home Audio, Pro Audio, and OEM—most of which is already handled in-house as well. “Despite our global reach, IsoAcoustics remains a family run business, and we take pride in our desire and ability to have a direct role in all areas of our business,” said IsoAcoustics founder and CEO Dave Morrison who runs the company alongside his sons, Sean and Paul.

IsoAcoustics has a Chicago-area warehouse that has been used to service the United States since the early years of the business. It will once again act as a distribution hub and will be scaled up to service the demands from dealers across the USA.

“The distribution infrastructure we built years ago is still in place, so our dealers, and subsequently our customers, will see no operational disruptions, and any pre-existing gaps in product availability will quickly be eliminated,” said Morrison. A Montreal area warehouse has been added to support Canadian operations. The transition to bringing distribution in-house was completed July 15th, 2024.

​The company’s products are distributed in over 70 countries, and through its OEM division, IsoAcoustics works with more than 50 audio manufacturers—including Sonus faber, PSB Speakers, Marten, and Perlisten, to name a few—to integrate its patented technology into their own products.

“Our global business is poised for substantial growth over the next five years,” said Morrison. “Accordingly, it is important to us that we strengthen our foundation in North America so that we can best support our dealers here at home while setting the right standard for our global operations.”