AR Rahman Takes Fourier Audio on the Road

Chennai, India (November 26, 2025)—Composer/producer/musician AR Rahman (A.K.A. ARR) has been on the road this year with the 2025 Wonderment Tour, which crossed North America and the UK, carrying a sizable audio system along for the journey.

A key element of the FOH package was Fourier Audio’s transform.engine, a VST3 plug-in host server utilized by both FOH engineer Riyasdeen Riyan and monitor engineer Mark Thomas, who were also pairing it with Fourier’s transform.suite ’25 software bundle on their respective DiGiCo Quantum338 consoles.

“We heard about it and then secured a demo unit before we went on tour,” Thomas recalls. “Over the course of the entire tour, both of us have completely adopted it into our workflows. It was that transformative.”

Riyan has used numerous plug-ins through the transform.engine, including Oeksound Soothe Live, LiquidSonics’ Seventh Heaven and Cinematic Rooms bundles, Gullfoss Live, and SoundToys’ Crystallizer and EchoBoy. “We can replicate live whatever effects that we are using in studio,” he says. “Whomever the artists are that we are working with, including ARR, they are mostly from the studio world, and now we can replicate whatever they used in their original sessions, easily and reliably.”

Riyan says this extends granularly to each plug-in’s various parameters—“the kind and tempo of delay, the kind of effects, or the robotic vocals, or the harmonies… everything”—that allows them to recreate the studio experience onstage.

Thomas, who is also using a DMI-Klang immersive IEM mixing system card on the shows, is applying the transform.engine primarily for his Valhalla and LiquidSonics reverb plug-ins, as well as the Oeksound Soothe Live dynamic resonance suppressor, which is part of the transform.suite ’25 bundle that he inserts on his console’s mix bus. “The major change that has happened is that the sonic quality I previously wanted with using these plugins depended upon using a server,” he explains. “With the transform.engine, I can load up exactly the plugins that I need and have the flexibility of using them with time-code synchronization—so virtually zero latency.”