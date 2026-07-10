Clair Takes Adamson Around the D-Block

London, UK (July 10, 2026)—Hip-hop duo D-Block Europe recently finished up its PTSD2 arena tour, careening through Ireland and the UK in support of its latest mixtape, PTSD2. Providiing audio support throughout the tour was Clair Global, which fielded an Adamson VGT line array platform for the excursion.

It was an extensive journey as well, as the duo extolled their brand of melodic rap in a variety of notable venues, including 3Arena Dublin, Glasgow Hydro, M&S Bank Liverpool, Co-op Live in Manchester, and London’s O2 arena, where the act played multiple nights.

Overseeing audio for the journey were FOH engineer Raphael Williams, monitor engineer Morgan Moore, production manager Femi Bello, and systems engineer Aaron Boothe, who in particular looked after the Adamson rig.

The main P.A. centered around no less than 74 VGt elements and 44 VGs, supported by eight CS7P, four CS10Ps, and a Gateway Milan-compliant Ethernet switch. Meanwhile, monitoring included Adamson MG10, bolstered by CS118 and CS119 subwoofers.

Every tour has its stressful moments, and for Boothe, the biggest was when the Adamson rig was turned on for the first time: “Being a system engineer for a system you’ve never used before—especially when the FOH engineer has also never used it—can be pretty nervewracking,” he said. “We had no production rehearsal to even get a feel for it; it was straight into the deep end. The moment I put the system up and turned it on, I knew everything was going to be okay; it’s pure quality.”