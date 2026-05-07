Mix Nashville 2026 Takes You Inside BMG’s Studio A!

Nashville, TN (May 7, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns to Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 with a fresh lineup of panels, tech and sessions inside iconic recording studios. Just added to the agenda is the chance to explore BMG’s Studio A—its mix/mastering and Atmos studio!

Alongside our Mix sessions at BMG Union Station, our partners and sponsors are bringing their unique expertise directly to you all day long inside iconic rooms on Music Row—

including BMG, RCA Studio A, Curb Studios, and Black River.

INSIDE BMG’S MIX/MASTERING AND ATMOS STUDIO

Discover an immersive listening and Pro Gear Showcase! Drop in throughout the day for an open-studio experience featuring continuous Dolby Atmos playback from projects with artists like Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Wiz Khalifa, Dave Matthews Band, Mammoth and more. Meet the studio team and explore a curated lineup of high-end gear. It’s a relaxed, come-and-go session to hear immersive mixes and talk shop.

Jeff Huskins — Dolby Atmos Engineer, BMG

Jeff Huskins has produced, played on or engineered more than 20,000 records, resulting in the sales of over 110 million records worldwide over the last 30 years. In 2017, Jeff began a journey into the Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering world and has produced/mixed more than 4,000 songs in Dolby Atmos. With his primary studio located in the BMG’s Nashville headquarters, Jeff’s recent credits include Jason Aldean’s “Georgia” and “Macon” records, Ashley McBryde’s “Girl Going Nowhere” and “Never Will,” Lainey Wilson’s Grammy-winning “Bell Bottom Country,” Mammoth WVH’s ‘Mammoth II,” Waterparks’ “Greatest Hits,” ”Hollywood Undead’s “Hotel Kalifornia,” and the vast majority of the Eric Church catalog (including “Mr. Misunderstood,” “The Outsiders,” “Desperate Man,” “Heart,” and “Soul”), as well as cuts from Parmalee, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Kolby Cooper, LoCash, Blanco, Willie Jones, John Morgan, Madeline Merlo, Everette, Pardyalone, Brooks & Dunn, Little Wayne, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, King Calaway, Papa Roach, Ledisi, Ambar Lucid, HunterGirl, Track45 and Frank Ray. The Spring of 2023 brought the release of BMG Studio A’s new YouTube Dolby Atmos channel—“Enter the ATMOSphere”—in which Jeff shares his processes and experiences in mixing and producing songs specifically for Dolby Atmos.

As of April 2026, Jeff has more than 45,000 followers, endorsements from Audeze, DAS, Triad Orbit, Vocalbooth.com, Heiserman, Neumann, Fab Filter, Sterling Modular, Wolff Audio, Eventide and more. Notable credits include:

Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album – Zach Top, Ain’t in It for My Health

Grammy for Best Country Album – Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Jason Aldean “If I Didn’t Love You,” featuring Carrie Underwood; CMA 2022 Single of Year

Jason Aldean “Trouble with a Heartbreak” (#1 Single)

Eric Church’s ACM and CMA 2016 Album of the Year Mr. Misunderstood (mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos)

62 #1s on Billboard and counting.

Jeff has recently been featured on Apple’s “Behind The Boards – The Engineers” playlist program.

Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include panels on immersive mixing and monitoring, and breaking into the industry; a keynote on Bringing Music Back to Music Row: cool demos: Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl!

To register, or to learn more details, visit the Mix Nashville website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.