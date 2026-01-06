LANDR Acquires Reason Studios

Montreal, Canada (January 6, 2026)—Montreal’s AI music software house LANDR has acquired Stockholm-based music software developer Reason Studios, which produces offerings like the Reason DAW and Reason Rack. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Reason Studios will continue to operate as its own brand, maintaining its products and community, but LANDR expects to gradually introduce features such as “deeper integrations [and] enhanced collaboration tools” into Reason products that will make use of its AI-oriented services.

LANDR and Reason Studios will be based around teams in two “centers of excellence”—Montreal and Stockholm. Each team will be focused on specific strengths, while looking to build a unified ecosystem between the various companies’ products (LANDR also owns plug-in developer Synchro Arts).

Aiming to make informed decisions about how to best evolve Reason moving forward, the two companies plan to create an Artist Council made up of producers and longtime users of Reason to advise on that process. “This council will ensure that Reason’s roadmap remains deeply connected to the real-world needs and ambitions of today’s creators, advising on product innovation, creative tools and workflows,” said the company in a statement.

With the acquisition, Reason’s former majority owner, Verdane—a specialist growth buyout investment firm—bows out, having concluded its investment in the business. Verdane partnered with Reason’s management following an initial investment in 2017.