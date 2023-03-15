Lavoce Italiana Comes to North America

Italian transducer company Lavoce Italiana has established its first U.S. division, Elettromedia Corporation, based in Old Hickory, TN

Old Hickory, TN (March 15, 2023)—Italian transducer company Lavoce Italiana has established its first U.S. division, Elettromedia Corporation, based in Old Hickory, TN

The transducer company has a 35-year history designing and manufacturing HF and LF speaker components, and has reportedly grown in recent years to become a major supplier of speaker components to professional audio and backline amp brands.

As part of a long-term strategy by Elettromedia s.p.a.—Lavoce Italiana’s parent company and R&D center—the new U.S. base and its 27,000-square-foot sales operation will expand the availability of the group’s products and services, with the aim of better serving existing customers and developing new opportunities in the region.

Lavoce expects to have most of its professional audio LF/HF transducer range and bass guitar speaker line-up available from Elettromedia Corporation by mid-2023, allowing local manufacturers to purchase a wider range of the company’s products directly. The new U.S. division is also expected to enable the company’s network of North American authorized dealers and distributors to grow as well.

Tom James, Business Development Manager (Americas), noted, “This is really an exciting time for the Elettromedia group and particularly Lavoce as the newest transducer brand, launched in 2012. This step represents an incredible accomplishment for our entire team, from R&D to production. In a relatively short time, the Lavoce brand has garnered favor as a trusted high-performance product with an ever-growing range of designs. Having inventory in North America will enable us to better support manufacturers, distributors, and dealers with world-class transducers.”