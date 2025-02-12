KSD Studio Monitors Enters North American Market

German manufacturer KSD Studio Monitors is jumping into the U.S. marketplace via a partnership with Sound Vision Works.

Los Angeles, CA (February 12, 2025)—German manufacturer KSD Studio Monitors is jumping into the U.S. marketplace via a partnership with pro audio marketing, sales, and distribution agency Sound Vision Works.

Said to be the first manufacturer to market with a DSP studio monitor, in 1996, KSD Studio Monitors’ loudspeaker systems utilize FIRTEC, a patented digital technology. FIRTEC, which employs phase-linear filters on custom FPGAs, was developed by KSD founder Johannes Siegler and his mentor and partner Dieter Klein in 1994.

The partnership between the hand-crafted loudspeaker manufacturer and Sound Vision Works kicks off with the launch of the A200mk2 three-way active monitor. Additional product releases are set for March and April 2025.

The A200mk2 is constructed with a 3-inch midrange dome and 1-inch tweeter in an aluminum waveguide, reportedly resulting in a homogeneous sound field, and allowing for both horizontal and vertical orientation. The A200mk2’s 10-inch bass driver is said to provide low-frequency response down to 28 Hz without the use of a subwoofer. It offers adjustable high and low shelving filters on the amp for acoustic adjustments with additional control options available via the KSD-RC remote.

According to André Hammerschmidt, managing director of KSD Studio Monitors, “By implementing FIRTEC on the driver level, we solve the runtime difference between the highs, mids and lows, removing the constraints of analog laws. With nearly imperceptible latency, extreme precision, and no burn-in period, we believe our clients will find the A200mk2 to be a creatively liberating studio monitor.”

“Upcoming product releases include solutions for smaller studio spaces and a soon-to-be-debuted flagship monitor that will not only meet but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding engineers and producers in the largest rooms,” says Eric Larsen, Sound Vision Works and KSD brand manager.

The A200mk2 is now available through select retailers for $2,849.