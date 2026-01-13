Learning Live Sound at NAMM 2026

This year will see a variety of panels and sessions that feature seasoned live sound pros sharing their insights and expertise on topics like safety both on-stage and in the venue, networking, in-ear monitors and crucial self-care while on the road. Here’s just a few of some of the sessions taking place.

Live Show Technology: Past, Present and Future

Thursday, January 22, 12:00 PM—1:00 PM

Live show technology arguably began with The Beatles at Shea Stadium. Lighting, sound, video and rigging developed until an explosion of innovation from the mid-1980s to 2010, when the field reached a maturity point. This session will trace this evolution, discuss the implications of a stable toolset on the industry and speculate on the effect on future development.

Surviving Electric Instruments and Microphones on the Stage

Thursday, January 22, 2:00 PM—3:00 PM • Hilton Ballrooms

There is a long list of musicians who have experienced high-voltage shocks on stage. What causes these accidents, and more importantly, how can we prevent them in the future? Join this session to find out more about how to keep things from going wrong with microphones, amplifiers, guitars and electricity. All levels of knowledge and experience are welcomed.

White Line Fever: Staying Sane and Healthy on the Road

Thursday, January 22, 3:00 PM—4:00 PM • Hilton California C

This panel will explore the overlooked and less acknowledged challenges of touring—and share insights into staying grounded while the ground moves beneath you. Panelists will include FOH engineer Robert Scovill (Kenny Chesney, Tom Petty, Rush), Daniella Peters, Erik Zobler, Jeri Palumbo and Daniel Keller.

Hearing Health for Studio and Live Engineers

Thursday, January 22, 4:00 PM—5:00 PM • Hilton Laguna AB

This TEC Tracks session will unite three leading voices in music and sound: Dr. Michael Santucci, AuD (Sensaphonics founder and pioneering audiologist), bassist Doug Wimbish of Living Colour and veteran live sound engineer Kevin Glendinning (Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake), for an important conversation on hearing preservation in the music industry.

Dante Training by Audinate

Thursday-Saturday, Booth 17730

Dante networking is increasingly common on the road these days, and having a handle on the basics, how to troubleshoot a network and manage latency are things worth knowing. With that in mind, Audinate is offerings a variety of workshops each day of the show; check the NAMM Show website or the Audinate booth to find out when the right workshop for you is being held.

Mental Health in Groups: Psychological Safety on Tour

Friday, January 23, 11:00 AM—12:00 PM • Hilton Ballrooms

Touring environments are high-stress, and early signs of mental health challenges often appear in those around us. This panel will focus on providing peer-to-peer support, showing attendees how to spot early warning signs, listen effectively and guide colleagues toward help. Participants will learn practical, real-world, stigma-free ways to build supportive team cultures and ensure crew wellbeing before problems escalate.

Event Safety for Music Lovers

Saturday, January 24, 11:00 AM—1:00 PM • Hilton Capistrano AB

Do you know what you need to know before you do a show? Do you know how to use an emergency action plan? The three kinds of concert security? Who’s ALICE? Who’s in charge here anyway? Come to this session to discover potentially life-saving lessons for being safer whether you are on stage, in the wings or in the audience.

Crafting Great Sound Checks and Mixes for House of Worship

Saturday, January 24, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM • Hilton Laguna AB

Consistently great sound checks and mixes in a house of worship are the result of finely tuned best practices. This expert panel will address key strategies for implementing great workflows for you, your team, the venue and the congregation.