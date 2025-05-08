Lectrosonics Acquired by Freedman Group

Rio Rancho, NM (May 8, 2025)—Long-running TV/film wireless audio manufacturer Lectrosonics has been acquired by Freedman Group, the Australia-based parent company of Røde, Mackie, Aphex, SoundField and Event Electronics.

Based outside Albuquerque, MN, Lectrosonics was founded in 1971 and has produced UHF wireless audio technology for film, broadcast, and high-end theatre applications for decades. The company received an Academy Award for its Digital Hybrid Wireless Technology in 2017.

With the acquisition, Freedman Group has purchased the company’s brand, intellectual property portfolio, buildings in Rio Rancho, and all its production machinery and equipment. Lectrosonics will continue to operate from its existing facilities in New Mexico, with the current management team remaining in place to ensure continuity and preserve the brand’s identity and customer relationships. Financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed.

In a press statement, Wes Herron, president of Lectrosonics, said, “Joining The Freedman Group represents an exciting new chapter for Lectrosonics. With its global reach and shared passion for audio excellence and in-house manufacturing, we look forward to accelerating product development and expanding our market presence while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect. Over the years, we’ve garnered interest from some of the biggest names in the global audio industry, but RØDE was the only one that truly felt like the right fit. We couldn’t be more excited to join The Freedman Group family and take this next step together.”

Peter Freedman AM, founder and owner of The Freedman Group, added, “I am beyond excited and genuinely humbled that Lectrosonics is joining our team. They are without doubt the world’s leader in wireless communication for the entertainment and broadcast markets. Being able to now offer our customers the finest sounding wireless technology in the world is, without exaggeration, something that is very special to me.”