Level West Studioworks Opens to Create Modular Studios

London, UK (May 2, 2025)—UK-based Level Acoustic Design and Westwood Joinery have teamed up to found Level West Studioworks, a new modular studio brand.

Aiming to create pre-built, acoustically controlled studio spaces that can be shipped and installed anywhere in the world, Level West Studioworks comes in the wake of a decade of collaboration between the two parent companies. Level Acoustic Design has long designed and developed critical listening environments for music, film, broadcast and post, while Westwood Joinery has executed many of those designs for studio, commercial and residential spaces.

The new brand’s offerings are custom-designed to each space using a modular room-in-a-room system for acoustic isolation and reportedly faster construction. The made-to-order studios are manufactured in the UK, then shipped to each site and reassembled by local contractors, though Level West manages the process from initial design through to install.

The parent companies have delivered recording spaces at Abbey Road Studios and The Hit Factory – New York, post-production facilities for Netflix and Lucasfilm, and private home studios for artists such as Max Richter, Calvin Harris, Mark Ronson and Noel Gallagher. Other clients include Apple, Deluxe, Spotify, YouTube, Bentley, Disney, Nile Rodgers and Harry Styles.

“For years, we’ve worked side-by-side with Level Acoustic Design to create studios for some of the world’s most discerning clients,” said Jerry Bennett of Westwood Joinery. “Level West Studioworks is a natural next step.”