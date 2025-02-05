Gateway Studios & Production Services Complex Sets May Opening

The 32-acre Gateway Studios & Production Services complex, offering production and rehearsal spaces for tours and the entertainment industry, will open in May.

St. Louis, MO (February 5, 2025)—The long-gestating Gateway Studios & Production Services complex in St. Louis has announced it will open in May, and has started taking bookings for the facility. The 32-acre campus in Chesterfield, MO will offer production and rehearsal spaces for tours and the entertainment industry.

The site centers around Gateway Studios, a 300,000-square-foot rehearsal facility that reportedly will become the largest in the U.S., designed for large-scale production rehearsals and creative development, and Gateway Production Services, which supports live events of all sizes.

The complex boasts three purpose-built studios designed to accommodate live music tours, motion picture and television production, and corporate events. The flagship rehearsal space will be Studio 80, offering 52,500 square feet of rehearsal space, an 80-foot grid height, and a 2,000,000-pound grid weight capacity. It will also sport a 10,800-square-foot receiving/staging area with six loading docks, a drive-in ramp, shore power for six buses, and 15,000-square-feet of dedicated dressing rooms with ensuite private bathrooms, offices and a catering lounge.

Also on the campus will be Studio 75, offering 15,000 square feet of rehearsal space, a 75-foot grid height and a 1,000,000-pound grid weight capacity, as well as a 4,000-square-foot receiving/staging area, three loading docks, a drive-in ramp, and 8,000-square-feet of dedicated dressing rooms with ensuite private bathrooms, offices and a catering lounge.

Studio 65 may be diminutive in comparison with the larger spaces, but at 12,500 square feet of rehearsal space, a 65-foot grid height, and an 800,000-pound grid weight capacity, it’s not small. The space also includes two dedicated loading docks, a drive-in ramp, and 5,683-square-feet of dedicated dressing rooms with ensuite private bathrooms, offices and a catering lounge.

The Studio Support complex includes 15,700 square feet of open space with a 48-foot ceiling with rigging points at 42 feet. Additional features include a 3,400-square-foot receiving/staging area, one dedicated loading dock with leveler and truck power, a drive-in ramp and two offices with dedicated restrooms.