BrightFrame Opens Burbank Facility

Burbank, CA (July 2, 2025)—Music, film and broadcast post-production company BrightFrame Studios recently added a West Coast presence to its New Orleans operation, launching a new Burbank facility.

The new Burbank location is owned by Erick Bardales, in partnership with Dr. Jenny Mains, who opened the New Orleans studio facility back in November 2024. Bardales, who also supported the New Orleans launch, oversaw the technical design and integration of both facilities, including the Dolby Atmos and broadcast rooms, working in collaboration with RSPE Audio Solutions.

BrightFrame Los Angeles is centered around a PMC-powered 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos mixing room featuring an Avid S6 console and a curated selection of microphones, preamps and outboard equipment.

The studio supports a variety of workflows, including music mixing, film and TV re-recording, ADR, dialogue editing, voiceover work and vocal production and is also fully equipped for writing sessions, music production and vocal tracking, making it a practical choice for labels, engineers and producers developing new projects.

Designed for flexibility and ease of use, the studio is configured to accommodate both independent engineers and producers, as well as in-house sessions and is bookable by the hour, day or week, with remote streaming via Audiomovers for real-time collaboration and feedback.

“This new BrightFrame facility has been designed to meet the technical and workflow requirements of professionals working across multiple formats,” says Erick Bardales, co-owner of BrightFrame Los Angeles. “Within weeks of completing the build, we hosted Bart Schoudel, who mixed tracks for the new Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco project right here in the room. That initial session led to us mixing the entire Atmos version of the album, which was a strong start and a clear validation of the space. We’re looking forward to opening our doors to more exciting projects.”

The Burbank studio is now taking bookings ahead of its official launch on July 17. Clients can book sessions directly at engineears.com/studio/brightframestudios