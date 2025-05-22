Gateway Studios & Production Services Opens, Eyes Phase Two

St. Louis, MO (May 22, 2025)—Arriving on schedule, Gateway Studios & Production Services (GSPS) has officially opened its massive touring/studio complex in Chesterfield, Missouri, and is already eyeing the opening of its Phase Two expansion in Fall 2025.

The 32-acre facility is designed to be a flexible, if enormous, space, able to host touring productions, television and film projects, and high-end corporate events in a purpose-built environment designed to help creatives and crews to prepare, collaborate and execute all manner of projects.

Since opening, GSPS has begun hosting a variety of clients and productions, providing rehearsal and staging, as well as on-site support services, technical infrastructure, production support and more. The site additionally offers three previsualization (pre-vis) suites for designing lighting, video, and staging elements prior to build. Also on site are storage facilities for touring acts.

The lynchpin of the campus is Studio 80, a flagship space that GSPS says the largest dedicated rehearsal studio in North America, offering 52,500 square feet of rehearsal space, an 80-foot grid height, and a 2,000,000-pound grid weight capacity. Studio 80 sports a 10,800-square-foot receiving/staging area with six loading docks, a drive-in ramp, shore power for six buses, and 15,000-square-feet of dedicated dressing rooms with ensuite private bathrooms, offices and a catering lounge.

Nearby sits Studio 75, with 15,000 square feet of rehearsal space, a 75-foot grid height, and a 1,000,000-pound grid weight capacity. Intended for arena sized productions, its amenities include a 4,000-square-foot receiving/staging area, three loading docks, a drive-in ramp, and 8,000-square-feet of dedicated dressing rooms.

A third space is Studio Support, offering 15,700 square feet of open space with a 48-foot ceiling with rigging points at 42 feet. Additional features include a 3,400-square-foot receiving/staging area, one dedicated loading dock with leveler and truck power, a drive-in ramp, and two offices with dedicated restrooms.

Despite all that opening this month, GSPS is already looking ahead to Phase Two of its Gateway Studios campus, expected to open this fall with the introduction of Studio 65 and a new office building. Studio 65 will offer 12,500 square feet of rehearsal space, a 65-foot grid height, and an 800,000-pound grid capacity, while the new office building will serve as GSPS headquarters and include leasing opportunities for industry partners with the aim of creating a collaborative ecosystem.