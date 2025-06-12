Mix InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Winners Announced

Congratulations to the InfoComm 2025 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them.

Las Vegas, NV (June 12, 2025)—Congratulations to the InfoComm 2025 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them. Our panel of expert judges evaluated—and ultimately awarded—these products on site from among submitted products.

And there were so many submitted products! Across FutureB2B’s many brands, there were hundreds of InfoComm exhibitors submitted products for consideration by AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, ITPro and Tech & Learning brands, underlining confidence in products and determination to succeed in the months and years ahead.

The Mix Best of Show winners for InfoComm were (alphabetically):

Allen & Heath Qu Series

Clear-Com Arcadia Central Station

dBTechnologies A2Net

Eastern Acoustic Works NT206L

FLUX:: MiRA Live Audio Analyzer Software

L-Acoustics DJ

Meyer Sound ASTRYA cinema screen channel loudspeaker series

MILAN Converged Media Network Specification and Certification

Sennheiser Spectera

Shure ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver

Studer Vista In Vue