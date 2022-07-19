MixNYC Update: Bonamassa Immersive Team to Speak August 6!

Famed audio pros Bob Clearmountain, Kevin Shirley, Troy Germano and Jason Staniulis to discuss the creation of blues master Joe Bonamassa’s new immersive album.

New York, NY—The production team behind Joe Bonamassa’s new Time Clocks album will take part in MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, an all-day, in-person event to be held August 6, 2022, at New York City’s world-famous Power Station at BerkleeNYC studios, right in the heart of Midtown.

The Bonamassa production team includes A-list mix engineer Bob Clearmountain, who returns after many years to Power Station where he began his career; producer Kevin Shirley; recording engineer Jason Staniulis; and Troy Germano, owner of Germano Studios, The Hit Factory, where the tracks were recorded.

Previously, MixNYC announced the Keynote Conversation, which includes the production team of George Massenburg, Ann Mincieli, Eric Schilling and Michael Roimanowski, who will begin the day by discussing the process of putting together Alicia Keys’ Alicia, the 2022 Grammy Award winner for Best Immersive Audio Album.

MixNYC, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities, and more.

For more information—and to register—go to mixmusicproduction.com