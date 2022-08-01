Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Joins MixNYC: Immersive Music Production!

Blues guitar giant Joe Bonamassa will discuss creating his new Time Clocks immersive music album as part of MixNYC on August 6, 2022.

New York, NY—One of the ‘can’t miss it’ panels of MixNYC: Immersive Music Production this Saturday will be when the all-star production team behind the new Joe Bonamassa album, Time Clocks, discusses the project—but now the blues guitar giant himself will join in! Bonamassa will remote in live from Denver to be part of the previously announced in-person discussion!

MixNYC: Immersive Music Production is an all-day, in-person event taking place Saturday, August 6, 2022, at New York City’s world-famous recording studio, Power Station at BerkleeNYC, right in the heart of Midtown.

Currently on tour for the album, Joe Bonamassa will play Omaha on August 5 and Red Rocks on August 7, but on August 6, he’ll be remoting in Live from Denver, where he’s taking the day off to hang with the audience inside Power Station’s Studio B to talk immersive audio. The Bonamassa production team—which will be at Power Station in-person—includes A-list mix engineer Bob Clearmountain, returning after many years to the studio where he began his career; producer Kevin Shirley; recording engineer Jason Staniulis; and Troy Germano, owner of Germano Studios, The Hit Factory, where the tracks were recorded. You don’t want to miss this one!

MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities and more.

For more information—and to register—go to mixmusicproduction.com