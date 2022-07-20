New MixNYC Panel: Mixing, Mastering and Distributing Immersive Music

Producer/engineers Ronald Prent, Darcy Proper, Donna Kleupfer and Daniel Schlett will break down the processes of Mixing, Mastering and Distributing Immersive Music at MixNYC: Immersive Music Production.

New York, NY — Producer/engineers Ronald Prent, Darcy Proper, Donna Kleupfer and Daniel Schlett will break down the processes of Mixing, Mastering and Distributing Immersive Music at MixNYC: Immersive Music Production. A one-day, in-person event, MixNYC will take place at Power Station at Berklee NYC on August 6, 2022, bringing together the leading lights of immersive music in one place to share insights into what they do and where the format of the future is headed.

The final panel of the day, Mixing, Mastering and Distributing Immersive Music, will focus on the technical and workflow challenges involved, including compatibility across the three competing formats. Panelists will include mixing engineer Ronald Prent (Celine Dion, Simple Minds, Freddie Mercury, Dire Straits, The Police) and Grammy-winning mastering engineer Darcy Proper from Valhalla Studios; Donna Kloepfer, GM/VP at Battery Studios/Sony Music Entertainment, who has been researching and consulting on all things immersive for years; and representing those new to working in immersive, Daniel Schlett, engineer/studio owner of Brooklyn-based Strange Weather Recording Studio, who recently began working in Dolby Atmos.

Previously, it was announced that the main program would also include a Keynote Conversation with the production team (Ann Mincieli, George Massenburg, Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling) behind Alicia Keys’ Alicia, the 2022 Grammy winner for Best Immersive Audio Album; and the production team (Bob Clearmountain, Kevin Shirley, Troy Germano, Jason Stilius) on Joe Bonamassa’s latest stereo and immersive release, Time Clocks.

MixNYC, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities, and more.

For more information—and to register—go to mixmusicproduction.com