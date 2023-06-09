Pro Tools Expands Immersive Features, Adds Track Markers

Burlington, MA (June 9, 2023)—Avid’s latest update for Pro Tools, 2023.6, adds track markers and offers expanded immersive mixing capabilities plus improved interoperability with Media Composer sessions.

Pro Tools 2023.6 introduces track markers that enable music and audio post users to install points on a track, performance notes, dialogue and lyric references and edit comments. Customers can use markers to give detailed, color-coded comments within a track to speed navigation and improve arrangement, mixing, and collaboration workflows. Track markers also offer improved interoperability and compatibility with Media Composer when exporting Pro Tools sessions.

Pro Tools now also features new track widths up to 9.1.6 to support Dolby Atmos and other immersive formats including MPEG-H. These new track widths expand the formats that can be mixed and monitored, but they also enable more advanced 3D plug-in processing. Users can now also import and export higher quality Dolby Atmos mixes with 96 kHz ADM file support. New track widths offer increased resolution for better spatial accuracy for modern gaming engines and VR workflows with support for up to 7th order Ambisonics.

Selecting and configuring the audio hardware is the most fundamental step in setting up a system and Pro Tools now streamlines the process with a guided setup if no device is configured, helping users get up and running faster.

The Event Operations window has also been redesigned to enable the adjustment of various MIDI properties like timing, velocity, and transposition. The award-winning Pro Tools | Carbon audio interface also sees an update in this Pro Tools release with the addition of surround support. Now supporting configurations from 5.1 to 7.1.2, the HDX DSP-accelerated system becomes even more capable of handling the most demanding audio workflows.

Pro Tools 2023.6 is now available to all Pro Tools customers on an active subscription or perpetual license with a current Software Update + Support Plan, as well as all Pro Tools Intro users.