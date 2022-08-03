New at MixNYC: Creating Immersive Audio for the Metaverse and Cinematic 360 Video

A new session and demo on creating immersive audio for the Metaverse and Cinematic 360 music video has been added to MixNYC.

New York, NY (August 3, 2022)—A new session on creating immersive audio for the Metaverse and Cinematic 360 music video has been added to the wildly robust schedule at MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, an in-person event Saturday, August 6, at the legendary Power Station at BerkleeNYC recording studio.

Capturing, post-producing and mixing immersive audio for the Metaverse and Cinematic 360 music video will become crucial skills in the coming years, and the Power Station at BerkleeNYC facility is already working with cutting edge technologies that it will demonstrate throughout the day in the Black Box theatre.

The facility has multiple Jaunt cameras for making 360-degree immersive VR videos. Each Jaunt is based around 24 8K cameras that save to a 64GB SD card. With the technology, Power Station has produced dozens of music clips with artists like Victor Wooten, saxophonist Grace Kelly and Berklee’s own Indian Ensemble.

More than a half-dozen Oculus headsets will be on-hand to allow attendees to fully experience performances in VR, and a 360 immersive capture session with attendees participating is tentatively planned as well.

MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities and more.

For more information—and to register—go to mixmusicproduction.com